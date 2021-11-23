Maine saw COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to a record high again on Tuesday.

There are now 298 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, according to Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 296 on Monday.

Of those, a record 96 are in critical care. Another 40 Mainers are on ventilators, falling just shy of the high mark of 41 set on Nov. 1.

“Not the Thanksgiving week they wanted,” Shah tweeted Tuesday.

He said that unvaccinated Mainers continue to drive the record high hospitalizations, accounting for 60 percent to 70 percent of people in the hospital with COVID-19. Shah noted that last week all COVID-19 patients on ventilators within the MaineHealth network were unvaccinated.

“What’s the path forward? Vaccines are key. This holiday week, get your family vaccinated,” Shah said.