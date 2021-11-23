This story will be updated.

Twenty-eight more Mainers have died while health officials on Tuesday reported another 1,091 coronavirus cases across the state since the weekend.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 116,948, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 115,857 on Saturday.

Of those, 83,462 have been confirmed positive, while 33,486 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Fifteen women and 13 men have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,300.

Four were from Androscoggin County, three from Aroostook County, two from Cumberland County, one from Franklin County, one from Hancock County, five from Kennebec County, one from Knox County, one from Oxford County, five from Penobscot County, three from Somerset County, one from Washington County and one from York County.

Of those, 13 were 80 or older, six were in their 70s, six in their 60s, two in their 50s and one in their 20s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 8,238. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 8,305 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 8.15 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 873.79.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 694.3, up from 673.1 the day before, up from 490.7 a week ago and up from 363.4 a month ago. That average now surpasses the previous peak, from Jan. 14, of 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,074 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those Mainers who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 22.97 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (12,600), Aroostook (4,943), Cumberland (23,932), Franklin (2,874), Hancock (3,461), Kennebec (11,382), Knox (2,344), Lincoln (2,091), Oxford (6,106), Penobscot (13,561), Piscataquis (1,510), Sagadahoc (2,369), Somerset (5,205), Waldo (2,788), Washington (2,317) and York (19,464) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 4,561 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 910,212 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 71.1 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 47,888,192 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 772,344 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.