If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TTY 1-800-437-1220. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

CAMDEN, Maine — Maine’s governor is going to be featured as part of a campaign against domestic abuse in the state.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is taking part in the Finding Our Voices campaign, which uses bookmarks and banners to tell the stories of domestic violence survivors. Mills escaped an abusive relationship in which her life was threatened when she was younger.





Mills is the 40th survivor to participate in the campaign, said Patrisha McLean, the president and founder of the Camden-based nonprofit organization that runs Finding Our Voices.

Mills posed for a portrait in the Blaine House, the Maine governor’s residence, as part of the campaign. Her banner states: “Domestic Abuse affects everyone. Years ago, a man I loved threatened my life. Escape from violence is possible.”

The first set of banners featuring Mills arrived on Thursday, McLean said. The first will be placed in Camden and others will be visible elsewhere in the state, she said.