The state of Maine was approved to receive aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Thursday to aid staff currently attending to the rising number of people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that the state would deploy 75 National Guard members to help out overburdened hospitals in a non-medical capacity, and that federal aid was requested for Maine Medical Center in Portland and Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

FEMA will bring in 14 physicians, nurses and paramedics to supplement the staff Portland’s Maine Medical Center and Lewiston’s Central Maine Medical Center.





On Wednesday, a record 379 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, 117 people were in critical care and 60 people were on ventilators across the state. The number of people hospitalized with the virus dipped slightly on Thursday to 373.

The number of people in intensive care across the state continues to climb, with 118 people in the ICU on Thursday.

The Portland hospital is Maine’s largest at 637 beds, while the Lewiston hospital has been perhaps heaviest hit by the pandemic in recent months. It and two sister hospitals in Rumford and Bridgton were completely full late last month and it called on Mills to ease her vaccine mandate for health care workers amid wider staffing shortages in October.

About 80 percent of the state’s emergency beds were full as of Wednesday, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data, with 35 percent dedicated to COVID-19 patients. Things are especially bad in Penobscot County, where nine out of 10 inpatient beds overall are currently occupied.