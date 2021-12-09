This story will be updated.

For the second straight day, Maine saw coronavirus cases surge to a record high, with 1,460 new infections across the state along with one more death.

That surpasses Wednesday’s record of 1,275.





Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 126,833, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 125,373 on Wednesday.

Of those, 90,682 have been confirmed positive, while 36,151 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 1,357.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 3,198 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (13,753), Aroostook (5,925), Cumberland (25,259), Franklin (3,181), Hancock (3,771), Kennebec (12,475), Knox (2,521), Lincoln (2,300), Oxford (6,703), Penobscot (14,739), Piscataquis (1,702), Sagadahoc (2,579), Somerset (5,606), Waldo (3,005), Washington (2,458) and York (20,837) counties. Information about where an additional 19 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 49,538,960 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 793,228 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.