With COVID-19 cases reaching new highs throughout much of the state, the number of Mainers who are hospitalized with the virus has reached a new record.

There are now 379 Mainers afflicted with the coronavirus who have been hospitalized around the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record, when 367 people across Maine were hospitalized, was set on Tuesday.

Of those, 117 Mainers are in critical care, while 60 patients around the state are on ventilators, according to state data.





On Wednesday, 1,275 coronavirus cases and 8 more deaths were reported by the Maine CDC in the state’s highest single-day climb since Nov. 23, when 1,091 new cases were reported in one day. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,356.

The state has not yet reported cases due to the new omicron variant, however, it may take weeks before the severity of the new variant is known.