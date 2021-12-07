With COVID-19 cases still prevalent throughout much of the state, the number of Mainers who are hospitalized with the virus has reached a new record.

There are now 367 Mainers afflicted with the coronavirus who have been hospitalized around the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record, when 361 people across Maine were hospitalized, was set on Monday.

Of those, 110 Mainers are in critical care, while 59 patients around the state are on ventilators, according to state data. The state reached the highest number of residents on a ventilator — 60 — on Monday.





On Tuesday, 980 coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths were reported by the Maine CDC since Saturday. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,348.

The state has not yet reported cases due to the new omicron variant, however, it may take weeks before the severity of the new variant is known.