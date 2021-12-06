The number of Mainers who are hospitalized, in critical care and on a ventilator due to COVID-19 reached record numbers on Monday.

There are now 361 Mainers afflicted with the coronavirus who have been hospitalized around the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record, when 334 people across Maine were hospitalized, was set on Wednesday.

Of those, 112 Mainers are in critical care, another record, while 60 patients around the state are on ventilators, according to state data. The state reached the highest number of residents on a ventilator — 56 — on Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been steadily climbing since early October, following a sharp decline in September.

The state has not yet reported cases due to the new omicron variant, however, it may take weeks before the severity of the new variant is known.