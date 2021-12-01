The number of Mainers who are hospitalized with COVID-19 reached record numbers again on Wednesday.

There are now 334 Mainers afflicted with the coronavirus that have been hospitalized around the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record, when 330 people across Maine were hospitalized, was set on Tuesday.

Of those 334, 99 Mainers are in critical care. A record 49 patients around the state are on ventilators, according to state data.





The state reached the highest number of residents on a ventilator — 48 — on Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been steadily climbing since early October, following a sharp decline in September. Last week, the sharp increase in hospitalized Mainers pushed three hospitals to capacity.

Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine CDC, said last Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to be driven by the unvaccinated, who account for 60 percent to 70 percent of people being treated.

The state has not reported that the new omicron variant has been detected in Maine.