The number of Mainers who are hospitalized with COVID-19 has hit yet another record number on Tuesday.

There are now 330 Mainers afflicted with the coronavirus that have been hospitalized around the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record, when 327 people across Maine were hospitalized, was set last Thursday.

Of those 330, 100 Mainers are in critical care, while 46 are on ventilators. The state reached the highest number of residents in critical care last Thursday, when 108 people were in intensive care.





COVID-19 hospitalizations have been steadily climbing since early October, following a sharp decline in September. Last week, the sharp increase in hospitalized Mainers pushed three hospitals to capacity.

Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine CDC, said last Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to be driven by the unvaccinated, who account for 60 percent to 70 percent of people being treated.

The state has not reported that the new omicron variant has been detected in Maine.