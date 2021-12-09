The OHI Brewer Food Pantry has raised the $40,000 it needs to pay for a new roof and repairs from water damage to its facility at 222 North Main St., the organization announced Thursday.

OHI, a Bangor-based nonprofit that provides services and support to adults with mental illness and intellectual disabilities, bought the building in 2013 after a Brewer church decided the previous year it could no longer sustain the food pantry in its basement.

The organization put off having a new roof installed, at a cost of about $30,000, for as long as it could, but decided earlier this year that the work had to be done.





Installation of the new roof began in late fall, but heavy rain on Oct. 30 caused about $10,000 in water damage inside the building that is not covered by insurance because a drain clog caused by a bird allowed water to get into the building.

The food pantry is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and serves about 335 families a week.