Today is Thursday. Temperatures will rise a bit today, reaching the 40s and 50s across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 1,042 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll to 1,243. Check out our tracker for the latest data.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase across Maine, there is one notable outlier: college campuses, many of which are seeing even fewer COVID-19 cases this fall than in previous semesters.





All Mainers aged 18 and older are now eligible to receive a booster shot if it has been at least six months since their second Moderna or Pfizer dose.

The number of people hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19 has hit another record high for the third day in a row.

Since the spring, the Bangor Daily News has been investigating the Maine Army National Guard’s handling of sexual assaults. Here are the highlights of the the three-part investigation.

If you’ve had your mobile phone for more than five years, you may need to upgrade or replace it soon, with older 3G network technology set to be replaced by a speedier technology starting next year.

When Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, spoke on the Senate floor last month after a Democratic-led voting bill failed a procedural vote in the Senate along partisan lines, he did not hold back about his concerns over the future of American elections.

The agency said the rates reflect the almost 95 percent increase in natural gas prices from October 2020 through October 2021.

Until a few years ago, residents of the southern Maine town of Wells had commonly used a mascot depicting an offensive stereotype of Indigenous people for decades. Then something happened that prompted them to retire it for good.

A Veazie police officer involved in a crash last month was not following department policy when he ran a red light and collided with a resident’s car.

Milford is on its way to having its own ambulance after residents approved the change at a special town meeting.

Regardless of the outcome, UMaine field hockey’s breakthrough this season to win its first America East title and NCAA tournament berth should put the program on a path to more titles and tourney appearances.

In other Maine news …

Midcoast group changes name to reflect that abuse doesn’t only affect women

Men in solitary confinement at Maine State Prison go on hunger strike

Sunday River will open for 1st skiers of the season this week