Health officials on Wednesday reported another 1,042 coronavirus cases across the state.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 113,132, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 112,090 on Tuesday.

Of those, 80,856 have been confirmed positive, while 32,276 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.





No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 1,243.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 7,351. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,969 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 7.79 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 845.28.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 512.3, up from 490.7 on Tuesday, down from 546.6 a week ago and up from 401.6 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,978 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 22.21 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (12,061), Aroostook (4,599), Cumberland (23,348), Franklin (2,789), Hancock (3,301), Kennebec (11,032), Knox (2,269), Lincoln (2,003), Oxford (5,915), Penobscot (13,149), Piscataquis (1,419), Sagadahoc (2,270), Somerset (5,041), Waldo (2,705), Washington (2,180) and York (19,043) counties. Information about where an additional eight cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Wednesday, 951,671 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74.3 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 47,312,411 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 765,919 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.