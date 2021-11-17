The number of people hospitalized in Maine with COVID-19 has hit another record high for the third day in a row.

On Wednesday, 280 patients were hospitalized with the virus, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record number of hospitalizations was set on Tuesday, when 275 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 77 patients who are in critical care beds, and 36 patients that are on a ventilator, according to Maine CDC data.





As of Nov. 12, there have been a total of 384 people with breakthrough infections that have been hospitalized from the virus.

On Wednesday, the Maine CDC reported 1,042 new cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday, and the statewide death toll stands at 1,243.