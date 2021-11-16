COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine hit record levels on Tuesday as the virus continues to spread rapidly throughout the state.

On Tuesday, 275 patients were hospitalized with the virus, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The state’s previous record number of hospitalizations was set on Monday, when 261 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 74 patients who are in critical care beds, and 34 patients that are on a ventilator, according to Maine CDC data.





Unvaccinated people continue to be far more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine than vaccinated people, as 74.31 percent of all Maine people, and 82 percent of adults, are now fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the Maine CDC reported 945 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday. Thirteen people have died of the coronavirus since Saturday, and the state’s death toll now stands at 1,243.