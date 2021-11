Maine hit a record for coronavirus hospitalizations on Monday, with the state CDC announcing that 261 people are currently hospitalized. The previous record of 249 was set yesterday.

The majority of Mainers hospitalized with the coronavirus are unvaccinated. Currently, 74.31 percent of eligible Mainers have been fully vaccinated.

Of the 261 people currently hospitalized, 72 are in critical care and 35 are on ventilators.