The Sunday River resort will open for the first skiers of the season tomorrow.

The resort will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday for the 2021-22 season.

Due to the colder temperatures throughout Maine over the past few days, the Sunday River snowmakers have been able to prepare the trails, which will be open season passholders, Ikon passholders and ticket pack holders tomorrow.





Day passes will be available starting on Nov. 21.

The T2 and Upper Sunday Punch trails, which are accessible by the Locke Mountain Triple lift in Barker Basin, will be open on Thursday.

Barker Lodge will be open to provide service for skiers, and the Barker Food Court and Barker Bar will also be open for guests.

All season passes and ticket packs are available for purchase at the Barker Lodge and online.

Sunday River upgraded its snowmaking capabilities over the past summer, and improvements include 9.5 miles of new snowmaking pipe and over 130 new snow guns.