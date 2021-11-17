This story will be updated.

Maine will allow all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots in an effort to stem the wave of the delta variant as the state recorded its highest single-day number of cases Wednesday along with record hospitalizations.

All people aged 18 and older are now eligible to receive a booster shot if it has been at least six months since their second Moderna or Pfizer dose. Adults who had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were previously eligible for boosters two months after their shot.





Maine joins several other states, including California, Colorado and New Mexico, in allowing boosters for all adults. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously recommended boosters only for people aged 65 and older, those with pre-existing medical conditions or at high risk due to their occupation.

More than 178,000 Mainers have already received booster doses, according to state data, but uptake rates remain relatively low even among eligible groups. Among Mainers over 70, roughly 40 percent have received a booster so far.