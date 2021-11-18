— Sexual assault and harassment cases within the Maine Army National Guard have sharply risen over the last two years. The National Guard office in charge of investigating sexual assault allegations had never conducted a probe into the Maine Army National Guard until last year. Since then it has launched four investigations, all of which were substantiated.





— Current and former members, both male and female, blame the spike on a broken culture inside the guard that is permissive of sexual harassment and predatory behavior. That culture is driving women out of what is already one of the most male-dominated state guard units in the country, they say.

— The military has policies for reporting and investigating allegations of sexual assault and harassment, but soldiers say they are not always followed.

— The Maine National Guard does not court martial soldiers for violations of the Maine Code of Military Justice, so there’s no path to discharge soldiers dishonorably.

— Soldiers who report a sexual assault must choose between a civilian law enforcement investigation or one conducted internally by the military, forcing a compromise they shouldn’t have to make, experts said.