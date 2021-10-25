A crash involving a Veazie police cruiser and passenger car Friday afternoon led the drivers of both vehicles to be taken to a local hospital and left the cruiser with substantial damage.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Chase Road and State Street in Veazie, which is also Route 2.

Veazie police Lt. Jon Carson was driving with his emergency lights switched on when the crash happened, according to Veazie Police Chief and Town Manager Mark Leonard.

Traffic was briefly backed up in both directions along Route 2 following the crash. The front of Carson’s cruiser was crushed, with smoke coming from the hood.

The other car involved in the crash, a blue Subaru, was on a nearby lawn.

A Community Connector bus driver who witnessed the crash said she didn’t hear the police cruiser’s siren. She only saw the emergency lights. The cruiser was “screaming” down the road, she said.

The Orono Police Department is investigating the crash, Leonard said. Veazie Fire and Rescue, the Orono Fire Department and the Bangor Fire Department all responded to the scene, he said.

Both Carson and the driver of the Subaru were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.