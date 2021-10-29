Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Six more Mainers have died and another 572 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,160.

The University of Maine System announced Thursday that employees must be vaccinated or seek an exemption by Dec. 8. Chancellor Dannel P. Malloy said that more than 88 percent of the system’s employees are in compliance.





As of Thursday, 144 Maine schools reported outbreaks, and 527 schools have reported COVID-19 cases in the past 30 days.

The increase is significant as Maine continues to see vaccination disparities between the state’s rural and more urban areas.

One person even testified the Rev. George Burroughs ruled hell, second in command to only Beelzebub.

John Linnehan, whose public profile is larger than other City Council candidates, has a string of well-publicized controversies in his past.

Roughly half of Maine voters plan to vote yes to block the construction of the Central Maine Power corridor while another 15 percent remain undecided.

The fate of Portland’s plan for a new shelter hinges on next week’s referendum.

James McLamb is accused of tipping off two former Franklin County sheriff’s deputies that they were under investigation for their role in the marijuana operation and then destroying evidence.

A Belfast mother and daughter filed a lawsuit in May accusing eight defendants of spreading false statements that they run a brothel and host sex parties.

The dental office serves about 5,000 patients from Greenville, Jackman, Dover-Foxcroft and other nearby towns.

It’s the product of a yearslong effort to develop a dependable facility for firefighters to go to for hands-on training.

While summer is the best time to install a wood heat system and prepare for winter, it’s not too late to convert.

Bob Duchesne’s first “Good Birding” column ran on Nov. 26, 2011. Since then, he has learned a lot about birds — and even more about his audience.

In other Maine news …

Man accused of killing sister and brother-in-law to remain in jail without bail

Man charged in 3-vehicle Ellsworth crash that killed 80-year-old driver

Susan Collins casts record-breaking 8,000th vote

Bangor football will try to capitalize on late-season momentum at Oxford Hills

UMaine hockey looking for 1st win as it opens Hockey East play at Northeastern

Houlton broadband company gets $5.5 million for expansion into rural northern Maine

Maine corrections officer accused of drunken driving has been identified

System trustees accept USM president’s resignation

Former Columbine principal urges Caribou students to practice kindness and unity