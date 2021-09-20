More COVID-19 cases are being detected in Maine schools as the virus has accelerated across the state this fall, at the same time that most students and teachers are returning to full-time in-person learning.

Infections reported among teachers and students do not necessarily mean the virus is transmitting within school buildings. Only a minority of schools that have seen cases have been identified as sites of outbreaks according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a term that refers to three or more cases that are epidemiologically related.

This page will be updated weekly on Thursdays as new cases are reported by the Maine Department of Education.