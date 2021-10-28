A corrections officer from a Windham prison accused of drunken driving earlier this week has been identified.

Samuel Davidson, 23, was charged with operating under the influence, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Davidson was driving a Ford Edge near the Cumberland Farms on Center Street in Auburn on Monday evening, when police stopped him. He was taken to the Lewiston Police Department, where he attempted to flee but fell.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he was treated for a minor injury and took a blood alcohol test. He was later issued a summons and released due to COVID-19 protocols and low capacity at the Androscoggin County Jail, according to the Sun Journal.

Davidson, who wasn’t identified earlier this week, works at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.