In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings speaks at a press conference in Portland. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The University of Maine System trustees have accepted the resignation of the Portland university’s president.

The board unanimously accepted University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings’ resignation on Wednesday during a special meeting, where some faculty members told the Portland Press Herald they were denied a chance to speak.

Faculty are concerned that Cummings’ departure could disrupt the university’s continued growth and was prompted by a disagreement between him and the trustees over the vision of the school’s future, according to the Press Herald.

Last week, the USM Faculty Senate approved a resolution asking the trustees to reach a new contract with Cummings.

Cummings, who has been president since 2015, will step down and return to a position within the faculty in June 2022, the Press Herald reported.

The presidential search committee will be chaired by Trustee James Erwin.