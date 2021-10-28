The University of Maine System trustees have accepted the resignation of the Portland university’s president.

The board unanimously accepted University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings’ resignation on Wednesday during a special meeting, where some faculty members told the Portland Press Herald they were denied a chance to speak.

Faculty are concerned that Cummings’ departure could disrupt the university’s continued growth and was prompted by a disagreement between him and the trustees over the vision of the school’s future, according to the Press Herald.

Last week, the USM Faculty Senate approved a resolution asking the trustees to reach a new contract with Cummings.

Cummings, who has been president since 2015, will step down and return to a position within the faculty in June 2022, the Press Herald reported.

The presidential search committee will be chaired by Trustee James Erwin.