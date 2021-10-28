Six more Mainers have died while health officials on Thursday reported another 572 coronavirus cases across the state.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 103,041, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 102,469 on Wednesday.

Of those, 73,567 have been confirmed positive, while 29,474 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

A resident of Cumberland County, a resident of Franklin County, a resident of Hancock County, a resident of Penobscot County, a resident of Piscataquis County and a resident of York County have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,160.

Three were women and three were men all in their 80s or older, according to Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,409. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 6,636 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 4.27 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 769.88.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 462.4, up from 460.1 the day before, down from 489.6 a week ago and down from 520.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,773 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 206 are currently hospitalized, with 80 in critical care and 33 on a ventilator. Overall, 46 out of 334 critical care beds and 213 out of 305 ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 20.72 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,837), Aroostook (3,958), Cumberland (22,015), Franklin (2,324), Hancock (2,828), Kennebec (9,810), Knox (2,022), Lincoln (1,819), Oxford (5,157), Penobscot (12,204), Piscataquis (1,324), Sagadahoc (1,998), Somerset (4,409), Waldo (2,474), Washington (1,889) and York (17,970) counties. Information about where an additional three cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 4,063 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 920,850 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 77.76 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 45,715,410 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 741,501 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.