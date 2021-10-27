This story will be updated.

Seven more Mainers have died while health officials on Wednesday reported another 620 coronavirus cases across the state.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 102,469, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 101,849 on Tuesday.





Of those, 73,132 have been confirmed positive, while 29,337 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Four men and three women have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,154.

Two were 80 or older, two were in their 70s and 60s and three were in their 50s. They were from Cumberland County (1), Kennebec County (1), Penobscot County (3) and Somerset County (2).

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,636. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 6,909 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 4.63 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 765.61.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 460.1, down from 464 the day before, down from 489.6 a week ago and down from 469 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,759 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 20.61 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,779), Aroostook (3,940), Cumberland (21,890), Franklin (2,311), Hancock (2,797), Kennebec (9,763), Knox (1,984), Lincoln (1,804), Oxford (5,129), Penobscot (12,161), Piscataquis (1,321), Sagadahoc (1,986), Somerset (4,371), Waldo (2,454), Washington (1,854) and York (17,923) counties. Information about where an additional two cases have been reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 3,853 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 915,285 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 77.3 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 45,616,157 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 738,883 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.