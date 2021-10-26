This story will be updated.

Twenty-five more Mainers have died while health officials on Tuesday reported another 882 coronavirus cases across the state since the weekend.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 101,849, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 100,967 on Saturday.

Of those, 72,649 have been confirmed positive, while 29,200 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two people from Androscoggin County, one from Cumberland County, two from Franklin County, one from Hancock County, seven from Penobscot County, one from Sagadahoc County, three from Somerset County, two from Waldo County and six from York County have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,147.

Thirteen were women and 12 were men. Of those, 12 were 80 or older, three in their 70s, six in their 60s, one in their 50s, two in their 40s and one in their 30s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,909. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,019 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 6.59 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 760.97.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 464, up from 463.6 the day before, down from 527.9 a week ago and down from 468.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,747 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 20.52 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,726), Aroostook (3,854), Cumberland (21,782), Franklin (2,277), Hancock (2,753), Kennebec (9,720), Knox (1,954), Lincoln (1,798), Oxford (5,105), Penobscot (12,115), Piscataquis (1,311), Sagadahoc (1,973), Somerset (4,318), Waldo (2,443), Washington (1,844) and York (17,870) counties. Information about where an additional six cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 3,263 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 909,909 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 76.8 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 45,546,609 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 737,371 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.