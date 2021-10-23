This story will be updated.

Seven more Mainers have died while health officials on Saturday reported another 585 coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 100,967, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 100,382 on Friday.





Of those, 71,989 have been confirmed positive, while 28,978 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 1,122.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,721 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,626), Aroostook (3,818), Cumberland (21,684), Franklin (2,241), Hancock (2,725), Kennebec (9,636), Knox (1,921), Lincoln (1,275), Oxford (5,038), Penobscot (12,025), Piscataquis (1,301), Sagadahoc (1,948), Somerset (4,243), Waldo (2,401), Washington (1,823) and York (17,760) counties. Information about where an additional two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 45,401,524 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 735,378 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.