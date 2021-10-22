This story will be updated.

Maine hit a grim milestone on Friday when the total number of coronavirus infections surpassed 100,000.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday two more Mainers have died and another 575 coronavirus cases across the state.





Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 100,382, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 99,807 on Thursday.

Of those, 71,535 have been confirmed positive, while 28,847 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 1,115.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,704 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,560), Aroostook (3,792), Cumberland (21,598), Franklin (2,224), Hancock (2,701), Kennebec (9,592), Knox (1,904), Lincoln (1,765), Oxford (4,971), Penobscot (11.961), Piscataquis (1,296), Sagadahoc (1,940), Somerset (4,212), Waldo (2,383), Washington (1,810) and York (17,669) counties Information about where an additional four cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 45,302,004 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 733,226 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.