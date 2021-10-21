This story will be updated.

Four more Mainers have died while health officials on Thursday reported there have been another 551 coronavirus cases across the state.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 99,807, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 99,256 on Wednesday.





Of those, 71,110 have been confirmed positive, while 28,697 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands at 1,113.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,705 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (10,519), Aroostook (3,751), Cumberland (21,528), Franklin (2,193), Hancock (2,678), Kennebec (9,537), Knox (1,889), Lincoln (1,757), Oxford (4,924), Penobscot (11,893), Piscataquis (1,290), Sagadahoc (1,931), Somerset (4,174), Waldo (2,348), Washington (1,785) and York (17,609) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 45,220,057 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 731,271 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.