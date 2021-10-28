A Bar Harbor man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a late September crash that killed an 80-year-old man.

Raquime Robinson, 26, was charged with aggravated driving to endanger, according to the Ellsworth Police Department.

Robinson was driving south on Route 1A, also known as Bangor Road, between Christian Ridge Road and North Street about 7:10 a.m. on Sept. 27, when he crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by 80-year-old Robert Gallant of Old Town, Ellsworth police said Thursday.





His vehicle then spun out and hit a third vehicle driven by 67-year-old Lewis Pinkham of Milbridge on the northbound side of the road.

Robinson’s female passenger and Gallant were taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with critical injuries, while Gallant’s passenger was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth with minor injuries. Neither passenger was identified.

Robinson and Pinkham weren’t injured.

Gallant succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

Robinson was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

The crash remains under investigation, and police released no additional information.