An Old Town man has died from injuries he suffered in a three-car crash in Ellsworth last week.

Robert Gallant, who was 80, was seriously injured in the Sept. 27 crash and died Oct. 1, the Ellsworth American reported Monday. Gallant was driving on Route 1A near Christian Ridge Road when a Bar Harbor man driving south crossed the centerline, hitting Gallant’s truck head-on, the paper reported.

Gallant was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and underwent multiple surgeries. Two other people were also taken to area hospitals with injuries, according to the paper.

Gallant had lived in Old Town since 1966, according to his obituary.