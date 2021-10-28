Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, cast her 8,000th vote in the U.S. Senate on Thursday.

She cast a “yea” vote to support the confirmation of Elizabeth Prelogar to be Solicitor General of the United States.

Collins, who has served Maine since 1997, became the only senator in history that has never missed a consecutive roll call voting session during her appointment to the Senate. She also holds the Senate’s third-longest consecutive voting streak.

Collins cast her first vote on Jan. 22, 1997, when she supported confirming Madeleine Albright as secretary of state.

“From that moment on, she has not missed one single vote,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said Thursday. “Whether we were voting on war, or peace, historic legislation, or the most routine and uncontroversial bills and nominations, the senator has made sure that Maine got its say, every single time.”

“I join in extending a warm congratulations to Senator Collins on this terrific achievement, and thank her for many years of public service to her state and country,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, said.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated what motion Sen. Collins voted “yea” on as her 8,000th vote.