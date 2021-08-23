Today is Monday. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s for most of the state. Thunderstorms are likely in southern Maine as Tropical Depression Henri lingers, with isolated storms possible farther north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 205 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 924.

The company that runs a Maine factory making a widely used rapid test for COVID-19 disputed a Friday report in the New York Times saying it destroyed millions of the tests in June and July as the pandemic waned and vaccinated people no longer required them.





We have compiled a growing list of districts statewide and their mask policies. This information will be updated as more districts make decisions and policies shift, as they have in the previous year.

Bangor lost nearly 1,300 residents between 2010 and 2020, the largest numerical drop of any Maine community during that 10-year period. Yet many communities just outside of Bangor saw growth, with Hermon growing by more than 1,000 people, Orono adding more than 800 and Hampden adding more than 400. Carmel saw 73 people move in, giving it a population of nearly 2,900.

Back in 2018, we published a list of five private Maine islands for sale for less than $500,000.

Times have changed since then and real estate prices have gone up considerably.

Craig Moore knew he had to get his COVID-19 vaccine soon. He was not expecting it to happen at the fair.

An arts foundation has taken ownership of a bulk of the street where it’s headquartered in order to move forward with building a small campus where artists will live and work.

Some school boards, including the Belfast-based Regional School Unit 71, have not yet voted on the matter.

Second Lt. Ernest Vienneau, who served in the U.S. Army Air Forces, will be buried on Oct. 9, escorted by members of the American Legion.

A couple from Mount Desert Island is hoping to finish construction of Maine’s third dedicated indoor climbing facility and open by the start of December.

In other Maine news

Wrong-way driver injures woman in Falmouth

Construction worker seriously injured when struck by SUV in Saco

Maine CDC investigating gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Ellsworth campground