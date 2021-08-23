As Maine school districts begin their academic years, decisions are being made about whether to require mask wearing.

The coronavirus is affecting more children than it did during the height of the pandemic, mostly due to the recent surge of the delta variant. In Maine, coronavirus cases have been on the rise, with the state reporting 205 cases on Saturday. As a result, masks are recommended in all but three counties regardless of vaccination status.

The best defense against the coronavirus is getting vaccinated and wearing masks, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, those under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for any of the coronavirus vaccines, putting a large population of schoolchildren at risk.

We have compiled a growing list of districts statewide and their mask policies. This information will be updated as more districts make decisions and policies shift, as they have in the previous year. If your school is missing from this list, please email the Bangor Daily News at news@bangordailynews.com.