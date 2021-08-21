This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday reported another 205 coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 73,659, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 73,454 on Friday.

Of those, 53,427 have been confirmed positive, while 20,232 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two men in their 80s from Penobscot County have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 924.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,353. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,313 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 1.53 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 550.35.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 162.3, up from 161.3 a day ago, down from 173.6 a week ago and up from 50 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,236 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 16.71 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,668), Aroostook (2,187), Cumberland (18,053), Franklin (1,468), Hancock (1,543), Kennebec (6,907), Knox (1,275), Lincoln (1,198), Oxford (3,814), Penobscot (7,093), Piscataquis (686), Sagadahoc (1,527), Somerset (2,469), Waldo (1,401), Washington (1,034) and York (14,336) counties.

An additional 1,211 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 787,897 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 832,688 have received a final dose.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 37,615,950 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 627,862 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.