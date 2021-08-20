This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Friday reported 185 more coronavirus cases across the state.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 73,454, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 73,269 on Thursday.

Of those, 53,292 have been confirmed positive, while 20,162 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

A woman in her 50s from Penobscot County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 922.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,313. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,273 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 1.38 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 548.82.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 161.4, down from 166.4 a day ago, down from 169 a week ago and up from 48.1 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,232 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 16.68 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,660), Aroostook (2,159), Cumberland (18,036), Franklin (1,461), Hancock (1,530), Kennebec (6,899), Knox (1,272), Lincoln (1,196), Oxford (3,810), Penobscot (7,048), Piscataquis (668), Sagadahoc (1,525), Somerset (2,458), Waldo (1,391), Washington (1,029) and York (14,312) counties.

An additional 1,367 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 786,570 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 831,537 have received a final dose.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 37,296,811 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 625,183 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.