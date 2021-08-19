This story will be updated.

Twelve more Mainers have died as health officials on Thursday reported another 182 coronavirus cases across the state since the weekend.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 73,269, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 73,087 on Wednesday.

Of those, 53,163 have been confirmed positive, while 20,106 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Seven women and five men have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 921. Of those, 11 deaths were reported after a review of vital records dating to earlier this year, Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said in a Thursday morning email.

One was from Aroostook County, three from Cumberland County, one from Hancock County, two from Kennebec County, one from Oxford County, one from Penobscot County, one from Somerset County, one from Washington County and one from York County. Eight were in their 80s or older, two in their 70s, one each in their 60s and 50s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,273. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,243 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 1.36 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 547.44.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 166.9, down from 172.9 a day ago, up from 159.1 a week ago and up from 38.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,228 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 16.65 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,655), Aroostook (2,151), Cumberland (18,000), Franklin (1,457), Hancock (1,522), Kennebec (6,892), Knox (1,265), Lincoln (1,185), Oxford (3,801), Penobscot (7,017), Piscataquis (667), Sagadahoc (1,525), Somerset (2,449), Waldo (1,383), Washington (1,029) and York (14,271) counties.

An additional 1,115 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 785,031 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 830,112 have received a final dose.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 37,158,211 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 624,260 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.