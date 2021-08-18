This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday reported another 191 coronavirus cases across the state since the weekend.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 73,087, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 72,896 on Tuesday.





Of those, 53,052 have been confirmed positive, while 20,085 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

A man and a woman in their 50s and 70s from Cumberland and Washington counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 909.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,243. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,178 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 1.43 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 546.08.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 174.1, down from 176.9 a day ago, up from 147.3 a week ago and up from 38.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,221 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 16.59 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,643), Aroostook (2,135), Cumberland (17,974), Franklin (1,453), Hancock (1,505), Kennebec (6,879), Knox (1,265), Lincoln (1,185), Oxford (3,796), Penobscot (6,981), Piscataquis (661), Sagadahoc (1,526), Somerset (2,443), Waldo (1,379), Washington (1,021) and York (14,241) counties.

An additional 919 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 783,726 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 828,775 have received a final dose.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 37,020,551 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 623,329 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.