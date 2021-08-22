A wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision on I-295 near mile marker 9 in Portland Sunday morning.

Brandon Johansen, 28, of Bath was northbound in the southbound lane when he crashed head-on into a car driven by Jennifer Marrone, 50 of Portland, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety.

A third car, driven by Hago Tsadik, 60, of Portland, also struck the vehicles, Moss said.





Marrone was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries. While she’s in critical condition, she’s expected to survive. Marrone’s passengers — two teenagers in the backseat of the car — were taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, Moss said. Tsadik was not injured.

Officials determined that Tsadik was driving drunk and charges are pending for aggravated OUI, Moss said. He was also taken to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.