A construction worker was seriously injured Friday afternoon when the worker was hit by an SUV in Saco.

A black Range Rover SUV was traveling north through a construction zone on Portland Road about 4:14 p.m. when it struck a construction worker from Gorham Sand and Gravel, throwing the worker back and causing serious injuries, according to Saco Police Chief Corey Huntress.

The construction zone was marked with signs, an arrow board, cones and barrels, Huntress said Friday night.

The worker, whom police didn’t identify, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

That was the second of two crashes that happened in the construction zone Friday afternoon. A Buick LaSabre and Chevy Silverado were involved in a rear-end collision about 3:56 p.m.

No additional information was released.