The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness at a campground in Ellsworth.

The Maine CDC has identified people at 32 campsites at the Patten Pond Camping Resort that have reported gastrointestinal issues, according to CDC spokesperson Robert Long.

Officials have not identified a cause for the illness. However, the campground did report that E. coli was found in its drinking water system.

E. coli is a family of bacteria that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says can cause diarrhea and other gastrointestinal distress.

The campground is providing clean drinking water for all campground residents and is working with the Maine CDC to help identify the type of illness, the most likely source of infection and to ensure that other campers do not get sick.