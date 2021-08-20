This story will be updated.

A Maine factory making a widely used rapid test for COVID-19 destroyed millions of the tests in June and July as the pandemic waned and vaccinated people no longer required them, the New York Times reported Friday.

Abbott Laboratories, which has operations in Westbrook and Scarborough, instructed workers to take apart the products. It laid off about 300 workers in July in Westbrook and another 2,000 at its Illinois plant that also made the BinaxNOW rapid test, which provides results in about 15 minutes.





The newspaper said the company also canceled contracts with suppliers.

Abbott told investors in January that it sold $2.4 billion worth of coronavirus tests, mostly rapid ones, in the last quarter of 2020.

Sales dropped in June after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said vaccinated people without symptoms did not need to be tested any longer.

Abbott’s CEO Robert Ford told the newspaper that the discarded materials were test cards and not full test kits that had a limited shelf life.

An Abbott spokesperson told the newspaper that the company is trying to scale up manufacturing quickly, but that “there will be some supply constraints over the coming weeks.”

Abbott reportedly invited workers back to the factory in Maine this month. An Abbott spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for information on how many workers would be rehired and how soon tests would be widely available.