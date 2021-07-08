This story will be updated.

Abbott Laboratories will lay off hundreds of employees at its facility in Westbrook.

Abbott Labs makes COVID-19 testing kits and other medical devices. The demand for testing kits has been declining in recent weeks.

It has manufacturing plants in Scarborough and Westbrook.

Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley said roughly 300 workers will be laid off at the Westbrook location on Bradley Drive.

“Abbott Labs has been a great partner in the fight against COVID-19 and their mission to help us reach where we are has been achieved,” Mayor Foley said. “We look forward to them continuing to be a great community partner here in Westbrook as they transition their business back to many of the other medical testing they provide.”

