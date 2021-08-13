Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 80s to low 90s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Two more Mainers have died and another 235 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 903.

The Maine Community College system announced that it would require that all students get at least one dose of a vaccine before classes begin on Aug. 30. Maine Maritime Academy also announced a vaccination mandate, which will require students to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.





As community transmission rates rise throughout the state, masks are recommended everywhere in Maine but Kennebec County.

The mandate would come through a change to state rules that dictates needed vaccinations for workers in health care settings.

Milford students will be required to mask for at least six weeks, while Orono’s school board will vote on a mask mandate next week.

Maine will need to move roughly 23,000 people into the swing 2nd Congressional District from the reliably liberal 1st District after much of northern and western Maine lost population over the past decade.

The trend is in line with the headline out of last year’s census: The nation is diversifying with the white population now at its smallest share on record.

The state’s overall population grew by 2.6 percent over the past decade, while Cumberland and York counties each saw their populations grow by 7.5 percent.

Three people so far have taken steps to run for the Bangor School Committee this fall as former committee member John Hiatt faces child pornography, stalking and harassment charges, and the Bangor High Principal Paul Butler faces a drunken driving charge.

Wolfden Resources Corp. is exploring the possibility of mining for silver at the closed Big Hill mine in Pembroke.

The unanimous vote from city councilors came after a two-hour hearing during which opponents lambasted officials and threatened legal action.

The situation highlights the effect of rising COVID-19 case levels across Maine during an exceptionally busy season for Acadia National Park, which is on pace to smash its visitation record from 2018.

For that price, you get four single-family homes, a 19th-century church, duplex, three apartments and multiple garages, shops and barns.

In other Maine news

Maine businesses affected by Canada border closure eligible for new $10 million grant program

Former Jackman physician assistant will serve 7 years in prison on child sex abuse charges

After ‘unacceptable’ number of power outages, relief may be in sight for Old Town-Orono residents

Man killed in head-on collision in Washington County

New law eliminates requirement to tag wild turkeys during fall hunting season

Go beyond ice cream cones and beat the heat with these Maine frozen treats

2 UMaine starters return to the football field after 21-month absence