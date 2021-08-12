Mainers should now wear masks regardless of their vaccination status in Franklin and Sagadahoc counties because of the summer surge in COVID-19 cases.

Franklin County now has 56.29 cases per 100,000 people as of Thursday, up from 49.67 the day before. Meanwhile, Sagadahoc County has 50.02 cases per 100,000 people, up from 47.41.

Those recommendations were already in place in Androscoggin (65.57), Aroostook (87.99), Cumberland (68.13), Hancock (72.74), Knox (93.03), Lincoln (77.96), Oxford (70.72), Penobscot (116.99), Piscataquis (125.11), Somerset (93.1), Waldo (297.12), Washington (108.35) and York (77.54) counties, data show.





Only Kennebec County (49.06) is exempted from the current mask recommendations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status if there is substantial transmission of the virus in their community, defined as 50 or more cases per 100,000 people at a county level on a weekly basis.