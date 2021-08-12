An Edmunds Township man was killed late Wednesday night in a collision in Pembroke.

Hardy Preston, 58, was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry east on Ayers Junction Road about 10:18 p.m. when a 2003 GMC Sonoma driven by 17-year-old Russell Kirshman of Marion Township crossed the centerline and hit the Camry head-on, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Preston died at the scene, while Kirshman was taken to Calais Regional Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Moss said Thursday morning that distracted driving and speeding are likely factors in the crash.