This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Thursday reported another 235 coronavirus cases across the state.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 72,118, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 71,883 on Wednesday.

Of those, 52,415 have been confirmed positive, while 19,703 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

A man and woman in their 80s and 60s from Kennebec and York counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 903.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,857. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 1,742 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 1.76 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 538.84.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 161.4, up from 148.6 a day ago, up from 106.1 a week ago and up from 16.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,185 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 16.33 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,603), Aroostook (2,068), Cumberland (17,864), Franklin (1,443), Hancock (1,479), Kennebec (6,834), Knox (1,240), Lincoln (1,158), Oxford (3,755), Penobscot (6,755), Piscataquis (634), Sagadahoc (1,508), Somerset (2,402), Waldo (1,308), Washington (999) and York (14,068) counties.

An additional 807 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 777,613 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 823,604 have received a final dose.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 36,193,574 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 618,496 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.