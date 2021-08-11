This story will be updated.

Another 217 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 71,883, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 71,666 on Tuesday.

Of those, 52,284 have been confirmed positive, while 19,599 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 901.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,742. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 1,590 on Tuesday.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 1.62 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 537.08.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 149.1, up from 137.3 a day ago, up from 101.7 a week ago and up from 16.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,179 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 16.28 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,591), Aroostook (2,060), Cumberland (17,825), Franklin (1,437), Hancock (1,470), Kennebec (6,818), Knox (1,232), Lincoln (1,153), Oxford (3,743), Penobscot (6,691), Piscataquis (628), Sagadahoc (1,506), Somerset (2,394), Waldo (1,292), Washington (995) and York (14,047) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 696 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 776,094 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 822,404 have received a final dose.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 36,058,757 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 618,149 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.