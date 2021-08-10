This story will be updated.

Another 360 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state over the weekend, Maine health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 71,666, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 71,306 on Saturday.

Of those, 52,145 have been confirmed positive, while 19,521 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 901.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,590. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 1,402 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 2.69 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 535.46.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 137.6, up from 123.3 a day ago, up from 93 a week ago and up from 19.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,172 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 16.23 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,573), Aroostook (2,046), Cumberland (17,795), Franklin (1,433), Hancock (1,460), Kennebec (6,808), Knox (1,222), Lincoln (1,146), Oxford (3,734), Penobscot (6,655), Piscataquis (626), Sagadahoc (1,502), Somerset (2,379), Waldo (1,269), Washington (988) and York (14,023) counties. Information about where an additional seven cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 755 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 775,437 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 821,750 have received a final dose.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 35,950,252 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 617,424 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.